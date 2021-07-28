Nigeria: Kaduna Vows to Ensure Release of Remaining Abducted 83 Baptist School Students

27 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has promised to ensure the release of the remaining 83 students of the Bethel Baptist High School still being held in captivity by bandits.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He also said the state government will ensure that the students who have been freed, will write the ongoing NECO examination.

On July 5, bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 students. One of the students was later released by the bandits due to ill health, while 28 others regained freedom on Saturday and were reunited with their parents on Sunday.

Six of the students have so far escaped from captivity.

The commissioner, who noted that some of the students might have registered for the exam, said the state government was working with the authorities of NECO to enable them write the exams.

"There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate examination.

"The Ministry of Education and NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre to the students," Mohammad said.

The commissioner, while rejoicing over the release of the students, commended the parents and the management of the school for their patience and resilience in this trying moments.

"We also commend all the good people of Kaduna State and security agencies for the significant roles they have been playing to ensure the safe release of these students.

"It is our prayer that the released students put this horrific experience behind them as they forge ahead with their lives," the commissioner said.

According to him, "The government will do the needful to ensure the release of the remaining students still in captivity."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X