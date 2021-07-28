Nigeria: JAMB Releases 14,620 'Withheld' UTME Results, Withdraws 14 Others

27 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that it has cleared and released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of 14,620 candidates which had been under investigation.

The exam body revealed this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday saying the Board has also withdrawn results of 14 candidates earlier released.

The affected candidates are: Gabriel Michael, Lawson Ruth Joy, Sadiq Mahbub Auwal, Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu (earlier withdrawn), Tambaya Yahaya, Anowa Anointing, Ogbonna Joseph Dibia, Ani Maryrose AdaLoki, Loiki Ayomiposi Precious, Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael, Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa, Edu Teslim Abiola, Simon Friday Promise and Onyeama Odi.

Also, the results of 93 other candidates are still withheld.

According to the statement, "This followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators by the Board' management at a management meeting held on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021.

"You will recall that the Board, in its earlier release, stated it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld.

"Out of the withheld results, thirteen were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to fourteen.

"In a similar vein, the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X