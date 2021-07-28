Nigeria: Katsina Elevates Buhari's Village to a District

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

The Katsina State House of Assembly has approved the elevation of Dumurkul, the village of President Muhammadu Buhari, to a district in Daura emirate.

The house had gone on recess for the Eid-el-Adha celebration on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

It had fixed Monday, September 02, 2021, for resumption of legislative activities.

However, on Monday, the Speaker, Tasi'u Musa Maigari, reconvened for an emergency plenary to consider a request from the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, seeking an approval and the confirmation of the new district created in Daura Emirate.

Dumurkul district was carved out of Koza District in Maiadua Local Government Area, as approved by the Governor after the need arose, in accordance with section 7 (1)(2) of the Local Government Act (2000) as amended.

Majority leader of the state Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Abukur, read out the request for the creation of the district, while the Member representing Mai'adua Local Government, Hon. Mustapha Rabe Musa Maiadua, briefed the House on the importance of creating the new district.

After deliberation, the Assembly unanimously approved the creation of the district, and ratified it in accordance with the Katsina State Local Government Act.

Last week, the Daura emirate conferred the title of Talban Daura on the only son of the President.

