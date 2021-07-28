Nigeria: Tension As Soldiers Shut Businesses of Traders Who 'Identified With Nnamdi Kanu'

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

There was tension in Orlu area of Imo State when some soldiers reportedly ordered traders to close shops for one week.

Our correspondent gathered that the anger of the security agents stemmed from the fact that the traders chose not to open their shops on Monday as a result of the arraignment of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abuja.

Kanu was not arraigned as the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce him in court.

One of the traders, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said that the traders were mainly dealers on timber and building materials along Orlu - Owerri road.

He said, "We went to the shop this morning and discovered that soldiers on patrol along the Orlu-Owerri Road near the building materials and timber markets in Orlu were not allowing us to open our shops.

"They said we should go home for one week. When we asked them why, they said it's for absenting from our shops yesterday (Monday)."

The killing of Omuma DPO and six men suspected to be members of IPOB is also generating tension in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

They were killed when suspected IPOB members regrouped on Monday to launch attack on Omuma in Oru East local government area of the state before they were repelled.

For most of Tuesday, heavily armed policemen were seen patrolling major streets in the metropolis and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, was not available for comments.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X