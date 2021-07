Malkia Strikers on Tuesday put up yet another spirited fight to go down 3-0 (25-14, 25,22, 26-24) to South Korea in their second Pool B match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya, who are making a return to the Games after a 16-year hiatus, took a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set, before unforced errors allowed the experienced Koreans to rally back at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

