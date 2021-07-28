Kenya: Shujaa Hit Ireland to Finish Ninth in Tokyo

28 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Shujaa exacted some measure of revenge on Ireland after securing a 22-0 win in their classification final match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium Wednesday.

The result saw Innocent Simiyu's charges finish ninth in the rugby sevens competition on their second appearance at the Olympics. At the 2016 Games in Rio, Kenya finished in 11th place.

Ireland had beaten Kenya 12-7 on Tuesday in their final Pool C match for their first win of the competition. On Wednesday, Johnstone Olindi touched down before successully converting to give Kenya a 7-0 halftime lead.

Kenya dominated further in the second half with Jacob Ojee, Willy Ambaka and Daniel Taabu landing further tries to complete the win.

Innocent Simiyu's charges finished last in pool C on three points with South Africa, USA and Ireland occupying the top three positions.

After failing to make it to the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, Kenya recovered to hit hosts Japan in the 21-7 classification matches at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X