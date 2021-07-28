Kenya: Shujaa Hit Ireland to Finish Ninth in Tokyo

Tokyo — Shujaa exacted some measure of revenge on Ireland after securing a 22-0 win in their classification final match at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium Wednesday.

The result saw Innocent Simiyu's charges finish ninth in the rugby sevens competition on their second appearance at the Olympics. At the 2016 Games in Rio, Kenya finished in 11th place.

Ireland had beaten Kenya 12-7 on Tuesday in their final Pool C match for their first win of the competition. On Wednesday, Johnstone Olindi touched down before successully converting to give Kenya a 7-0 halftime lead.

Kenya dominated further in the second half with Jacob Ojee, Willy Ambaka and Daniel Taabu landing further tries to complete the win.

Innocent Simiyu's charges finished last in pool C on three points with South Africa, USA and Ireland occupying the top three positions.

After failing to make it to the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals, Kenya recovered to hit hosts Japan in the 21-7 classification matches at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday.