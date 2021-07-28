Kenya: World U-20 LOC Happy With Preps As Event Nears

The World Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) has confirmed that the technical equipment and pitches to be used for the global event are almost complete.

The event will see up to 128 member federations grace the occasion from August 17-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

LOC Technical Director Ibrahim Hussein said they are waiting for the clearance of the equipment so they can inspect them and make sure they are in good shape.

"We are on the right track and days are moving fast before the championships start. On the technical side, the equipment is already in Kenya and we hope they can be cleared as soon as possible so we can evaluate them to see if they are the right implements," he said.

He added that the committee has managed to overcome the hiccups earlier faced in preparing the technical equipment, including the D-section at Kasarani.

"I have just come from the warm-up area and the D-area, which was giving us a lot of challenges, is almost complete and it shall be painted soon. The contractor is also at the javelin runway, on the lower side, where they are laying the synthetic track and then some markings and we are happy with the preparations so far," he added.

He also announced that the main track at Kasarani is basically ready after much work on the same last week.

"The line markings were done last week by Mondo who are in charge of renovations at the track with the training which is in Nyayo Stadium in good condition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are at an advanced stage and having hosted a championship before, we shall be able to deliver on time. What we lack now is the pole vault, but the contractor will be working on it and the installation of a hammer cage," he said.

The call room has also undergone slight changes to cater for the introduction of athletes into the pitch during the global event.

"There is a tunnel just as you exit the call room and when the athletes enter the pitch from the room, there will be an introduction during the global event and the minor adjustments will cater for this," said Hussein.

The stadium has been renovated and the seats decorated with Kenyan flag colours and some banners covering some areas with the words 'we miss our fans'.

Last week, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed said that no fans will be allowed in the stadium during the global event.