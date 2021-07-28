Namibia: Geingob Nominates Three ECN Commissioners

27 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has asked the National Assembly (NA) to approve the nomination of three people as commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The nominated are Elsie Nghikembua, who currently serves as ECN commissioner, Emmerentia Leonard, who has served on the Namibia Press Agency's board, and Joram Rukambe, who is the current senior electoral adviser of the United Nations Development Programme in Zambia.

Deputy speaker Loide Kasingo submitted Geingob's nominations to the NA during an urgent sitting on Tuesday.

Parliamentarians will have the opportunity to comment on these nominations when the urgent sitting, which has also been asked to consider Geingob's recommendation to reappoint Paulus Noa as the director general for the Anti-Corruption Commission, continues on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

