Namibia: Walters to Stay As Acting Ombudsman

27 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

President Hage Geingob has appointed Namibia's ombudsman, John Walters, as acting ombudsman for two months from the start of August, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced.

The appointment was done on a recommendation of the JSC, which is in the process of recruiting a successor to Walters, the commission announced in a media statement on Tuesday.

Walters was due to retire as ombudsman at the end of July. He has been serving in the position since July 2004.

The JSC announced earlier this month that three candidates have been shortlisted to be interviewed for appointment as ombudsman. They are National Council secretary Tousy Namiseb, lawyer and ex-magistrate Ruth Herunga, and Basilius Dyakugha, who is a legal officer with the Law Reform and Development Commission.

The three candidates were due to be interviewed on Friday last week, but the interview was postponed because one of the candidates was hospitalised.

The JSC will now proceed to finalise the recruitment process and the new ombudsman will be expected to assume office at the start of October, Office of the Judiciary spokesperson Selma Mwaetako stated.

