Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Hundreds protest deadly attack on North Darfur displaced

July 22 - 2021 EL FASHER / KABKABIYA Hundreds of people participated in a mass demonstration in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Tuesday to condemn the attack on Sortony camp for the displaced in Kabkabiya, in which at least 17 people were killed, including children.

The participants held a vigil, chanted slogans in solidarity with the displaced in Sortony camp, and held banners denouncing last weekend's violent attack on the camp. They called on the state government to urgently and efficiently sort out the protection of the displaced in Sortony and other camps.

The recently appointed Wali (governor) of North Darfur, Nimir Abdelrahman, expressed his deep regret for the events that took place in Sortony camp. During his meeting with a delegation from Sortony camp on Tuesday morning, he affirmed his commitment to providing security in the IDP camps. He will also launch an urgent appeal to the humanitarian organisations working in North Darfur to provide relief to the affected people in Sortony.

COVID-19 spikes in Sudan's Red Sea state - call for lockdown, curfew

July 25 - 2021 PORT SUDAN Doctors in Sudan's Red Sea state have called for a three-week lockdown to be imposed and the state's national and international borders to shut, as COVID-19 cases surge. The increase has been noted since mid-June with 289 cases recorded in the state during the last three weeks.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Dr Ahmed Dereyer, Director of the Emergency and Epidemic Control Department in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, said that that the last week witnessed a decrease in cases and deaths, while there are only 21 beds available in the state's two isolation centres. Though the centres have sufficient oxygen available, there is a general shortage in the state, and the costs for filling, renting, and transporting oxygen have soured.

Dr Dereyer attributed the spike in the state to the arrival of cases from Khartoum, and says he cannot rule out that some of the infections came from India and other countries. "Red Sea state has international borders with two countries [Egypt and Eritrea] and has more than six ports of entry by sea, land, and air, which helps the spread of epidemic," he explained.

Al Bashir 1989 coup trial adjourned: Chief Justice to consider Judge recusal

July 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM Judge Ahmed Ali Ahmed, who presides over the court trying deposed former president Omar Al Bashir and 27 former officials for the 1989 coup that swept the regime to power, today presented a recusal request to Sudan's Chief Justice and adjourned today's session of the trial to August 10.

Former NISS agents stand trial in Sudan for murder, crimes against humanity

July 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM The trial of the former National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS)* agents accused of the January 2019 killing of student Mahjoub El Taj Mahjoub, began in Khartoum Central Court on Monday. It is alleged that Mahjoub died as a result of assault and torture in detention ...

Heavy weather diverts 12 Addis-bound Ethiopian flights to Khartoum

July 26 - 2021 KHARTOUM Adverse weather conditions caused 12 Ethiopian Airlines flights bound for Addis Ababa to be diverted to Khartoum International Airport in Sudan on Sunday evening and Monday morning. All flights were able to depart later after weather conditions above the Ethiopian capital improved.

Interview with Siham Osman: The first woman to hold the position of Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Justice

July 23 - 2021 RADIO DABANGA For Radio Dabanga's Inspirational Women series we interviewed Siham Osman Mohamed Ahmed, the first woman to hold the position of Under-Secretary of the Minister of Justice. She has worked hard to make sure that women's opinions are taken into consideration in legislation and juridical proceedings ...

Internews: Most fake COVID-19 rumours in Sudan concerned with possible treatments or cures

July 23 - 2021 CALIFORNIA / KHARTOUM USA-based NGO Internews published a community feedback report on COVID-19 information and rumours in Sudan. Last week, Sovereignty Council member and alternate Chair of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof Siddig Tawir, warned against "deliberate misinformation spread" on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eid El Adha: El Burhan, Hamdok, appeal for unity in Sudan

July 21 - 2021 KHARTOUM In messages congratulating Sudanese Muslims on the occasion of Eid El Adha (Moslim Feast of the Sacrifice), the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdelfattah El Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, have appealed for unity in Sudan, to achieve the ideals of the revolution.