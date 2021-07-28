Congo-Kinshasa: Koffi Olomide Joins New Political Party

28 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Koffi Olomide has become a member of the Alliance des Forces democratiques du Congo (AFDC) political party.

The king of Rumba, whose real name is Antoine Agbepa Mumba, is not the first musician to become a member of AFDC.

Noel Ngiama Makanda, known professionally as Werrason, joined the same party and contested in the legislative elections of 2018. He was not elected.

The leader of the AFDC party is Bahati Lukwebo, the current president of the Senate. Lukwebo defected from Joseph Kabila's camp.

This is not Olomide's first attempt at politics. A few years ago, he joined PPRD party.

The musician has previously shown interest in contesting for a senate seat and occasionally speaks on political and security issues in the DR Congo.

Olomide, 65, is still active in his music career and continues to perform in the DRC, Africa and even on European stages.

He will perform in Paris, France in November.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X