Sudan: Heavy Weather Diverts 12 Addis-Bound Ethiopian Flights to Khartoum

27 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Adverse weather conditions caused 12 Ethiopian Airlines flights bound for Addis Ababa to be diverted to Khartoum International Airport in Sudan on Sunday evening and Monday morning. All flights were able to depart later after weather conditions above the Ethiopian capital improved.

In a statement via its website, Ethiopian Airlines announced: "Out of an abundance of caution, flights heading to Addis Ababa are diverting to nearby airports due to bad weather at and around Bole International Airport." The airline said that flights would revert to their original destination once weather improves.

In an update at 09:30 yesterday, the airline said that weather conditions had shown some improvement so that flights could begin reverting to Addis, where arrangements were being made to accommodate transit passengers who need to be re-booked in hotels.

It cautioned that "conditions are still unreliable which can change at any time".

Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority Chief, Ibrahim Adlan, confirmed to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the unscheduled landings were necessary due to bad weather at Addis Ababa Airport. He says that they were all commercial flights of Ethiopian Airlines from a number of European and Asian airports.

He said that the Khartoum airport authorities acted in a highly professional way, and with full coordination with parties concerned. "The aircraft were received and provided with all technical and logistical services until they departed safely after the improvement of weather at Addis Ababa Airport," Adlan said.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X