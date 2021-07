Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian weightlifter Chaima Rahmouni was eliminated Tuesday in the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Women's weightlifting 64kg.

The athlete who lifted 91 kg in snatch, made a technical error in her first attempt at the clean and jerk, lifting 110 kg. After consulting the video, the result was not validated by the judges and Rahmouni was disqualified, according to the Tunisian National Olympic Committee.