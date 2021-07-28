Liberia: Issues of Concern Regarding the Somalia Drive/Japan Highway

27 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Kenneth Awegee

The Editor,

This is a monumental achievement in regards to reducing vehicle traffic and opening more road connectivity. I kept silent from the start of the process with the knowledge that I cannot run with my ideas when I never had the opportunity to see, or get information (though sought but to no avail) on any design scheme.

From my research, both from literature and physical from other countries, a Freeway is a carriageway where driving lanes have very less hindrances as regards stopping besides accidents or emergencies or sudden breakdowns.

That is to say, all traffic on such lanes moves freely in observance of the ascribed speed limits. And as such, lay-bys are constructed for busses... therefore, pick-up and drop-off passengers are strictly prohibited by all vehicles with the accepting of busses.

In this case, two extra lanes( on both sides) known as commercial lanes as vehicles wishing to do business along this Freeway will have easy exits and access... with this, the intrusion of illegal business or activities will either be prohibited or minimized and also reduce road accidents.

Now that this road is pronounced open I'm going the government will look into this and create these extra commercial lanes or we shall risk the same tightness and congestion existing on the Caldwell road.

Kenneth Awegee

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X