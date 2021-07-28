Liberia: Auditor General Jackson Outlines Vision for the GAC - Promises Technical Budget Review

Monrovia — Liberia's new Auditor General (AG), Hon. P. Garswa Jackson, Sr. ACCA, CFIP, CFC, has officially presented his vision to a cross-section of Senior Managers of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), recounting contributions made by the late former AG, Madam Yusador S. Gaye and promised to build on the foundation of the late AG. He also paid homage to the fallen former AG for the professional manner in which she conducted the affairs of the GAC over the last seven years.

Outlining his vision, under the theme: Expanding Efficiency and Effectiveness at the GAC, Auditor General Jackson indicated the need for the full implementation of the GAC Act of 2014. He emphasized the need to regularize the annual audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements, the annual audit of the GAC, the Bi-Annual Peer Review of the Commission and the preparation of Annual Activities Report to the Legislature.

In his power point presentation to the Senior Management, Auditor General Jackson also outlined as part of his vision the adoption of proactive approaches in the work of the GAC to include enforcement of compliance with the country's financial management and assurance laws through collaboration with others Anti-Graft institutions.

Inclusive in the proactive approaches, he highlighted the need to incentivize the mandatory preparation of financial statements from Government entities through the Office of the Comptroller & Accountants General of Liberia and the subsequent presentation of those reports to the General Auditing Commission (GAC). He added that an annual technical review of the Draft National Budget by the GAC will aid the Legislature in its review and passage of the budget.

AG Jackson also highlighted the need to expand audit efficiency through the advancement of information, communication and technology at the GAC. He indicated that the introduction of an audit software will enhance quality, consistency and expedite planning, execution and reporting of audits.

Relative to capacity building, Auditor General Jackson has opted to prioritize both experienced based initiatives as well as continue the professional certification programs for auditors. For the experienced based capacity building initiatives, the Auditor General promised to explore secondment opportunities for GAC's auditors at Supreme Audit Institutions of larger countries in the subregion and participation in joint audits with international firms, both of which will facilitate knowledge transfer to GAC Auditors. He noted that the conduct of periodic Peer Review will aid the GAC in enhancing its own efficiency and effectiveness and that external trainings will also be prioritized during his tenure in office.

In his closing remarks, the Auditor General emphasized the need to galvanize additional resources for the GAC in order to facilitate the implementation of his vision. He noted that lobbying for additional budgetary support through the Legislature and revamping the Project Office at the Commission to adequately source donor funding will be actively pursued.

Post Views: 3Mr. P. Garswa Jackson, Sr, who officially took office on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, is a Certified Public Accountant with over seventeen (17) years of Public and Private Sectors audit and financial management experience and brings a worth of local and international knowledge to the GAC.