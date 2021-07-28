Egypt: Dredger Hussein Tantawi Arrives in Suez Canal to Join Its Fleet

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said Tuesday that Dredger Hussein Tantawi, the biggest and most modern dredger in the Middle East, arrived at the Suez Canal on board ship "Tai An Kou" coming from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

In a statement, Rabie said that Dredger Hussein Tantawi is now inside the lakes area in the canal waiting flotation in preparation for joining the authority dredges fleet at a major ceremony in which the Egyptian flag will be hoisted.

This cutter dredge is one of two vessels that SCA ordered from IHC. Her sister vessel, Mohab Mameesh, was delivered to SCA earlier in March.

Like the Mohab Mameesh, the Hussein Tantawy is a 29,190kW heavy-duty rock CSD and will be used to maintain and improve the Suez Canal.

The vessel, characterized by its long slender shape and high spud towers, has an overall length of 147.4 meters and can provide a maximum dredging depth of 35 meters.

The two CSDs are among the largest vessels of their kind and were both specifically designed by IHC in close cooperation with SCA.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

