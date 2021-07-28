Namibia: Conditions Contribute to Vorster's Elimination

Conditions contribute to Vorster's elimination

Sport - Cycling | 2021-07-28

by Helge Schütz

OVERNIGHT rain resulting in a muddy and slippery track contributed to Michelle Vorster's elimination in the women's cross country mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday after she was lapped and pulled off at the end of the second lap.

Vorster started at the back of the grid in 37th position and kept her position over the first two laps. However, after one rider withdrew from the race, Vorster's official position was given as 36th.

Swiss riders dominated the race, taking all the medals, with Jolanda Neff winning gold in one hour 15 minutes 46 seconds, while Sina Frei came second 1:11 behind and Linda Indergand third, 1:19 behind.

Afterwards Vorster said overnight rain and a muddy track, as well as a crash during training contributed to her downfall.

"Today the conditions were not favourable for me, it was very muddy and rained the whole night. I trained on a dry track on the A lines the whole week and I also had a very hard crash on the second day of training - I broke my helmet and I think my body took some time to recover, so apart from that the conditions were also unfavourable for me today," she said.

Ït rained the whole night and this morning when we got to the track we quickly had to change tyres and they also changed all the lines - the A lines were changed to B lines, so it was unfortunate for me in very difficult conditions. But I'm still happy to have represented my country and although I'm not happy with the result, I did my best on the day and in the conditions," she added.

The only other African rider in the field, Candice Lill of South Africa finished 24th, 10:34 behind the winner.

It was Vorster's second appearance at the Olympics, after she was also lapped and pulled off in Rio five years ago and given an official position of 26th.

Vorster this time was the second oldest competitor in the field at the age of 42, with only the 45-year-old Jaqueline Mourao of Portugal, who finished 35th, older than her.

The youngest rider in the field, the 19-year-old Kata Vas of Hungary, gave one of the most impressive rides of the day, as she started in 33rd position on the grid but worked her way up through the field to eventually finish fourth overall, 2:09 behind the winner.

The president of the Namibia Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen said the conditions and the change of route contributed to Vorster's problems.

"The conditions changed a lot after the overnight rain, with the track becoming muddy, so the organisers decided to close some of the routes and to change some of the rock gardens - so sections of the route were different from what they did during the practise rounds on the circuit," he said.

"Michelle started on the last row of the grid in 37th position and was also the second oldest competitor. She nevertheless did very well, but due to the weather conditions she was pulled off at the end of the second lap, which is line with UCI rules so that the backtrackers don't obstruct the leaders.

"The Swiss riders won all the medals, so it just goes to show that they perform much better in those muddy conditions than us in the summer conditions of Namibia," he added.