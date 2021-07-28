Nigeria: Kaduna Denies Indefinite Closure of Schools

28 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Kaduna State Government has denied shutting down schools across the state due to banditry.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad Makarfi, in a statement yesterday, described the report of indefinite closure of schools in Kaduna as fake.

He urged the public to disregard the report and warned those behinds the act of misinforming the public to desist or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

"The attention of the state's Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake news report in circulation alleging that the state government has suspended the resumption of schools across the state until further notice.

"The purported report attributed to the Governor Nasir El-Rufai further declared that he stated it while addressing stakeholders' meeting on Monday due to the ongoing aggressive military operation against bandits in most parts of the state.

"The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the information is false and lacks any basis as the governor was neither in a meeting with stakeholders nor made any disclosure of such nature," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

