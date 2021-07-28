Algeria: Baccalaureate - President Tebboune Chairs Ceremony Awarding Best Laureates

27 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday presided over a ceremony, in Algiers, awarding the best laureates of the baccalaureate exam in 2021.

During this ceremony, held at the Palace of People, President Tebboune awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to the first three laureates.

The first laureates among the persons with special needs as well as the first laureates in each course were also honored.

The national success rate in the baccalaureate exam (2020-2021), held from 20 to 25 June, reached 61.17%.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the State's top officials, members of the government, the student's parents and representatives of the educational sector.

