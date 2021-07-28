Malawi: Mary Chilima Interacts and Donates Assorted Items to Children With Disabilities

Big-hearted Malawi Second Lady, Mary Chilima on Tuesday spent most of the day on Tuesday in Ntchisi north in the area of T/A Chilooko interacting and donating assorted items to mothers with children with disabilities.

Chilima, wife to the country's Vice President, Saulos Chilima was at Malomo and 9 Miles where she reached out to over 100 children with the donations including their two wheel chairs - donated by Mr. Kondi Bowoyeke Munthali, a Malawian living in the UK.

Chilima, a philanthropist and humanitarian advocate made the donations under Children's First Trust, a philanthropic organisation founded by Chilima herself.

The core purpose of the Trust is to support the educational and health needs of vulnerable children with specific priority given to children with disabilities.

In her remarks, Chilima said the items were sourced from well wishers through Children's First and that she will continue to reach out to most of the kids in the district.

"Today we have with what we have. But having been informed that there are over 300 children with disabilities that need the same assistance, we do what we can to come back here," Chilima said.

Chilima, who is an ambassador for the girl-child and women empowerment for Plan Malawi International, said her long term dream was to make the women self reliant by empowering them to start small scale businesses.

She said: "The plan is to get to a place where we could empower women to be financially stable by giving them some start up capital in order for them to have their own income generating small scale businesses."

In an interview Northampton based Bowoyeke Munthali said: "I thought I could do something small to help those that could help and I am happy that through the Second Lady we made some children smile.

"Life is best lived when it is lived for others. I implore my fellow Malawians both in Malawi and in the diaspora to embrace the spirit of giving. Let us help each other," said Bowoyeke Munthali.

Children First Malawi was founded by Madame Chilima and her like-minded colleagues after noting the overwhelming requests for assistance from various aspects of society.

The purpose of the Children First Malawian is to support the educational and health needs of vulnerable children with specific priority given to children with disabilities.

"We are passionate about the communities and children we serve. They motivate us to kickstart the change we envision for a brighter future," Chilima said.