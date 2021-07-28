Gambia: London Metropolitan Police Felicitate Senegambians

As Senegambians across Europe celebrate Eid-ul- Adha, the London Metropolitan Police have once again congratulated the various Gambian and Senegalese communities wishing them "with kindest regards - good health, joy and peace."

In a letter addressed to this correspondent, Catherine Roper, commander, Crime Prevention, Inclusion and Engagement at the New Scotland Yard wrote: "I hope this message finds you in good health. I want to take the opportunity to warmly wish you all a very special Eid Mubarak. May this occasion bring you happiness, joy and peace to you and your family and friends."

The highly respected officer, well-known for community cohesion, interrelation and diversity, also thanked all for "the support you provide daily for our communities and the Metropolitan Police Services (MPS)."

Catherine also acknowledged that "this year, as with the last, has not been without its challenges but we hope that you will nonetheless enjoy this important celebration."

Regarding Covid, the admired officer also disclosed: "Today, England has moved out of most legal COVID restrictions into Step 4. This includes no more restrictions on group sizes for attending communal worship."

Catherine nonetheless cautioned that, "however, Covid has not gone away" and further advised: "So please continue to take care of yourselves and each other."

The officer also used the opportunity to attach the latest guidance for reference which could also be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-coronavirus-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannotdo#england-has-moved-to-step-4.

Earlier, Rakesh Samplay PC, who is directly dealing with the community and regularly enquires pertinent issues regarding the wellbeing, safety and welfare of the people also said: "I am wishing you a safe and peaceful Eidul Adha."

Rakesh, known for his humility also attended the gathering with the Gambian community and personally expressed his wishes by adding: "May this day bring you and your loved ones joy and happiness".

Noting further, Rakesh also extended special wishes from Commander Roper and respectfully acknowledged that it "was a pleasure to share Eid Al Adha Prayers with the Gambian community."

Alieu Jagne, who smoothed the invitation with incredible efforts also told The Point that following a recent meeting, they agreed and recognised the need to further "engage and dialogue". Jagne, also added that the attendance of Rakesh was highly appreciated by the community and thanked him for his attendance.