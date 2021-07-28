Gambia: Saikou Janneh Scores in Bristol City Preseason Win

27 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian international striker, Saikou Janneh scored a fine finish during his English second division league side's (Bristol City) 3-1 win over MK Dons.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for his side just ahead of the break, while second-half goals from Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells added daylight to the score for Bristol City.

Jay Bird scored the only consolation for visitors MK Dons in the last minute of the match.

The victory came with a wonderful display from both Saikou Janneh and his team as they grabbed a first pre-season victory.

Gunjur-born player, Janneh signed for Bristol City in 2018 from Clevedon Town but was previously sent on loan at Toryau United and Newport Country respectively.

He was a center of focus to some Premier League clubs after putting an impressive display last season with Newport County in the English Fourth Division League.

Saikou Janneh and Bristol City remain unbeaten in pre-season and play again on Tuesday, where the players will be put to the test with matches against Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X