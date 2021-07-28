Gambia: Faye Njie Knocked Out of Olympics

Gambian judo star Faye Njie was on Monday eliminated from the Olympic Games after losing his opening 2020 Tokyo Olympics judo fight against Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the men's 73 kg.

Africa's number 2 in 73kg, Faye lost to Makhmadbekov after 3 minutes 53 seconds in their round of 32 bout by ippon.

An ippon is awarded for a successful throw performed with control and power, or for a pin lasting 20 seconds. Submission by stranglation or application of an arm lock at the elbow joint also result in ippon.

The 27 years old Gambian-Finnish judoka got a pass by in the first round.

The Gambian judoka champion was making his second Olympic Games appearance in a row for The Gambia this month at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Faye Njie won Silver losing to Algeria's Fethi Nourine in the men's under-73kg at the 2021 African Judo Championships held in Dakar, Senegal in May 2021 to secure his qualification to this year's Olympic Games.

He qualified to Tokyo by continental quota spot as one of the 13 best male athletes from Africa who gained the continental quota for Tokyo.

Njie was the first ever Olympic judoka for The Gambia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, in the men's 73 kg, where he was eliminated by Didar Khamza in the first round.

He won a silver medal at the 2015 All African Games in Brazzaville which qualified him for the Olympic Games in Rio based upon the continental quota for Africa. Faye is the first Gambian judo fighter to win a silver medal in the history of the All Africa Games (AAG). In 2017, Faye Njie won a Silver medal at the 2017 African Senior Judo Championships held in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

After losing his bout Faye said he was grateful to all for their support and messages during the past few days and weeks.