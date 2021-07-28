Gambia: Kombo East District Inter-Village Tourney Balloting Held

The balloting for the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament was held over the weekend.

Twenty villages are set to contend for this year's Kombo East District inter-village biggest football jamboree.

The balloting for the annual tournament is as follows.

Group A Group B

Bonto Ko 1.Basori

Talokoto 2.Sohm

Faraba Kairaba 3.Faraba Suku

Ajax of Giboro 4.Kuloro

Pirang 5.Giboro Koto

Group C Group D

Sotokoi 1.Tubakuta

Mandinaba 2.Kafuta

Gidda Sukuta 3.Faraba Bantang

Jenung Kunda 4. Amdalai

Duwasu 5.Niggie