Gambia: Kombo East District Inter-Village Tourney Balloting Held

The balloting for the 2021 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament was held over the weekend.
Twenty villages are set to contend for this year's Kombo East District inter-village biggest football jamboree.
The balloting for the annual tournament is as follows.
Group A Group B
Bonto Ko 1.Basori
Talokoto 2.Sohm
Faraba Kairaba 3.Faraba Suku
Ajax of Giboro 4.Kuloro
Pirang 5.Giboro Koto
Group C Group D
Sotokoi 1.Tubakuta
Mandinaba 2.Kafuta
Gidda Sukuta 3.Faraba Bantang
Jenung Kunda 4. Amdalai
Duwasu 5.Niggie