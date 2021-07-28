Gambia: Captain Omar Colley Attracts Interest From English Premier League Clubs

27 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Scorpions captain Omar Colley is currently attracting interest from three English Premier League clubs with his Italian side Sampdoria willing to let go of the defender once their 10 million Euro valuation is met. Since his move to the Serie A side.

Colley, 28, has been constantly linked with a transfer to the premier league every shopping window and came close to departing for Fulham last summer only for him to sign a contract extension at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris after an aborted move.

West Ham, Leeds and Newcastle have all been reported to be interested in the signature of the former Wallidan and Real de Banjul protégé and as per reports monitored on SampNews24.com, Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is willing to cash in on the Gambian but wouldn't budge on his valuable of his prized asset.

Starting his professional career with Kupio then to Djurgarden and later Genk, where Sampdoria snapped him up, Colley returned to Ponte di Legno this week, where he began pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Source-GFF

