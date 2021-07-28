Gambia: Greater Tomorrow FA Gain Promotion to 2nd Division

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy on Saturday gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Brikama based-football academy defeated Lamin United 2-1 in the 2020-2021 West Coastal Regional Football Association (WCRFA) third division league final played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to earn promotion to the country's second tier.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy notched in two goals in the match to secure promotion to the second division league.

Lamin United netted one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

Meanwhile, Greater Tomorrow Football Academy slipped to Gunjur United 1-0 in the 2017 West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) third division league final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.