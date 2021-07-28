Liberia: Dr. Daniel Cassell Urges Liberians to Unify Their Thinking and Actions for a Better Liberia

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has called on Liberians to unify their actions and thinking in a bid to fight against the mountainous social, political, and economic challenges they continue to encounter on a daily basis.

Dr. Cassell noted that in the midst of these challenges confronting Liberia and its citizens, Liberians should continue to hold together and bear in mind that there is "strength in unity" to combat those difficulties and ills in society.

His comments were contained in an Independence Day Message delivered to the Liberian people on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Liberians at home and abroad celebrate July 26 as Independence Day to mark the observance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in the historic Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia on July 26, 1847.

Dr. Cassell noted that the day is a reminder of the efforts needed in maintaining unity, nationalism and cultural identity in the country.

Dr. Cassell emphasized that Liberia remains a diverse nation divided by 15 counties, and the post-conflict nation has been inhabited by individuals who practiced different religions, speak different indigenous dialects, practice different traditions and lifestyles, eat different ethnic foods, dress in different ethnic clothing, practice several different businesses, have several different political parties, among others.

He noted that despite the different diversities, Liberia remains "unity as a people and as a nation," adding that, "that is why we stand together as one when we sing our national anthem".

He added that the unity among Liberia and its people also points to the use of one local currency that is being used for the transaction or trading of goods and services.

Dr. Cassell maintained that though these commonalities have united Liberia and its citizens for several decades, there are issues that appear to divide citizens.

The issues

He stated that despite the unity of citizens in various diverse commonalities, Liberia and its citizens continue to battle against political, social and economic issues.

He noted that the old order of "extractive political dominance" and "poor economic institutions" have had and continue to have negative effects on the lives of the Liberian people and the country at large.

Dr. Cassell added that despite the situation, Liberians should continue to hold together and fight for unity and the liberation of the nation.

He indicated that as being demonstrated in his behavior, attitude and action of nationalism through humanity works being carried out with his Dr. Cassell's Foundation and the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Liberians should see the need to join in to fight to preserve the country's Independence that "our ancestors fought so hard to achieve".

"We can win the fight against the forces that have divided our nation by unifying our thinking, behavior and attitude. This requires you all to join me in performing our patriotic duties by putting our people and nation first above all others especially, above political parties, personal interest groups, and individual loyalties".

He maintained that despite being a part of different religious groups, political parties, tribes or cultures, Liberians should never allow themselves to be divided.

Dr. Cassell noted that citizens should stand up and form a "united force" through their behavior, attitude, actions and spirit if the country is to move forward in terms of growth and development.

He, however, called on citizens to honor God with a moment of silence and in remembrance of citizens who lost their lives to the recent shipwreck in Maryland County on vessel NINO IVANKA, as well as victims of other tragedies and those who have died as a result of the outbreak of the new strain of COVID-19 in Liberia and elsewhere as they celebrate the day.

"There is strength in our unity fellow Liberians. It is the strength of unity that gave our nation independence on July 26, 1847, and it is the unity that brings us together every year in celebration of our Independence Day we join in the excitement at home and abroad".

"As we celebrate this year's Independence Day, I like to remind you of the strength in unity of our forefathers in the fight for our Independence and why they should remain consistent and be jealously guided".