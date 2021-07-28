Liberia: Muka Warns Against Covid-19 Complacency As He Donates Over 400 Bags of Rice for July 26 Celebration

Monrovia — Former District 14 representative candidate, Kerkula Muka-Kamara has warned people, especially elderly women against complacency in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muka-Kamara said unlike the first, the new variant is very dangerous and must be taken seriously.

He urged the elderly women to take advantage of all the health protocols by constantly washing their hands and using face masks.

"There are measures that have been put into place by those who are responsible for health activities in our country and I'll ask all of us here to hold onto those measures and take it very seriously," he added.

The former District 14 representative candidate was speaking over the weekend in Clara town when he donated 400 bags of rice to over 900 elderly women of the District and 20 bags to CPP youth wing.

Muka- Kamara said the donation is his own way of identifying with the women in these difficult times of economic hardship.

He wants the women to use the items to celebrate the country's 174 Independence Day Anniversary in a joyous manner.

"We have come to identify with our mothers; we know it is not easy with our mothers in these difficult times and this is why we have come to identify with them to celebrate the July 26 in a good way," he asserted.

Muka- Kamara who is a major rival to representative Abraham Vamuyan Konneh narrowly losing to him twice in 2011 and 2017 elections said he remains committed to the empowerment of people in the District.

He believes that the donation will put smiles on the faces of the elderly women and CPP youth wing in these very difficult times of the Independence Day celebration.

Speaking on behalf of the women, the District 14 women chairlady, Fatu Cole described the donation as timely.

She thanked Muka-Kamara for the initiative adding that it will assist the elderly women in such a critical time.

"We were expecting some people to do this kind of thing but we not see them, so we want to say thank you my son and we want you to continue because some people can afford but we not able," madam Cole concluded.