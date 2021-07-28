Liberia: Muka Warns Against Covid-19 Complacency As He Donates Over 400 Bags of Rice for July 26 Celebration

27 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Former District 14 representative candidate, Kerkula Muka-Kamara has warned people, especially elderly women against complacency in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muka-Kamara said unlike the first, the new variant is very dangerous and must be taken seriously.

He urged the elderly women to take advantage of all the health protocols by constantly washing their hands and using face masks.

"There are measures that have been put into place by those who are responsible for health activities in our country and I'll ask all of us here to hold onto those measures and take it very seriously," he added.

The former District 14 representative candidate was speaking over the weekend in Clara town when he donated 400 bags of rice to over 900 elderly women of the District and 20 bags to CPP youth wing.

Muka- Kamara said the donation is his own way of identifying with the women in these difficult times of economic hardship.

He wants the women to use the items to celebrate the country's 174 Independence Day Anniversary in a joyous manner.

"We have come to identify with our mothers; we know it is not easy with our mothers in these difficult times and this is why we have come to identify with them to celebrate the July 26 in a good way," he asserted.

Muka- Kamara who is a major rival to representative Abraham Vamuyan Konneh narrowly losing to him twice in 2011 and 2017 elections said he remains committed to the empowerment of people in the District.

He believes that the donation will put smiles on the faces of the elderly women and CPP youth wing in these very difficult times of the Independence Day celebration.

Speaking on behalf of the women, the District 14 women chairlady, Fatu Cole described the donation as timely.

She thanked Muka-Kamara for the initiative adding that it will assist the elderly women in such a critical time.

"We were expecting some people to do this kind of thing but we not see them, so we want to say thank you my son and we want you to continue because some people can afford but we not able," madam Cole concluded.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X