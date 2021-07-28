Liberia: 'Do Not Take J & J Vaccine If You Have Taken Astrazeneca' - Health Minister Warns

Monrovia — Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah has warned against taking the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for those who have already taken the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine. According to her, research work are being done to discover the risk involved, so it is not advisable to take such risk.

She made the statement Sunday night at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) when Liberia received a donation of three hundred and two thousand four hundred (302,400) doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the people and government of the United States of America.

The vaccines arrived on an SN Brussels 00.SFG aircraft.

Dr. Jallah told the press that the vaccine is a donation from the U.S. government and it didn't cost the government of Liberia any money. "We want to say thanks to the President and the people of the US for this gesture. This vaccine means a lot towards the fight against COVID-19," the minister said.

"These vaccines are for those who have never taken Covid-19 vaccine; if you have taken the vaccine please allow the others to take theirs. Do not take the J&J vaccine if you already started the Astrazeneca vaccine."

According to her, the vaccine will be rolled out in every county and nobody will be left out. She also announced that the government of Liberia is also expecting vaccines from Europe under the World Health Organization project.

Making the presentation on behalf of the US government, US Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy said, the donation of the vaccine is part of the U.S. government's pledge to initially provide at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally with Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Country allocations.

He said the vaccines will help protect the Liberian people from the ravages of the Covid-19 virus and reduce barriers to building back the Liberian economy. "We are proud to continue working together with the Liberian Government, the private sector, and civil society to do everything we can to mitigate the pandemic's high toll on life, livelihoods, and social impacts.

"To everyone who has not been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to do so -as I did as so as you have the opportunity.

'The 302,400 doses are part of the Biden-Harris Administration commitment to share US vaccine supply with the world. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the Pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world."