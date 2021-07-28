Cameroon: Rugby Cup of Cameroon - Espoir RC, Addax Petroleum Lift Trophies

The finals of the 2021 edition of the Cup of Cameroon took place in Yaounde on Saturday July 24, 2021.

Espoir Rugby Club of Yaounde (men) and ADDAX Petroleum Rugby Club (women) are the winners of the Rugby 2021 edition of the Cup of Cameroon. This is the outcome of the finals of the 2021 edition of the cup of Cameroon that took place in Yaounde on Saturday July 24, 2021. It was equally an opportunity to detect new talents and for aspiring athletes to develop interest in rugby. The competition unfolded in the junior, senior women and senior men's categories.

In the men's final, Espoir Rugby Club of Yaounde beat ADDAX Petroleum Rugby Club of Douala 3-2 in an encounter that was full of suspense. Both teams displayed rich talents as each side was determined to lift the trophy. At half time, the score line was 6-3 in favour of Espoir Yaounde. However, ADDAX came stronger in the second half leading the game even though not for a long time. At full time the scoreboard read 15-15. After four penalty kicks each the score line was 2-2. The teams went on another prolongation with an increased distance. Espoir later carried the day winning the game 3-2 amidst controversies. Earlier, in the women's competition ADDAX Petroleum outplayed Nfon Dreams Academy 27-0. ADDAX Petroleum women's team equally won the 2021 championship title. In the junior category, Les Abeilles Rugby Club of Yaounde beat Kadal Academy of Yaounde 19-0. The trophy for the best youth player went to Abdourahman Oumarou(Abeilles). The trophy for the best women's player went to Ngo Nsima Madeleine (ADDAX) and the trophy for the best men's player went to Ndje Maurice (Espoir).

The President of the Cameroon Rugby Federation, Marc Essono, expressed satisfaction with the performances of the teams adding that he is satisfied with the renaissance of rugby in Cameroon. He said for the first time in Cameroon there are three finals of the Cup of Cameroon in one day. After the competition the national women's rugby team will begin training in Yaounde ahead of a rugby tournament in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso next month.