Cameroon: Cricket Cup of Cameroon - Sixers, Emergence Cricket Club Winners

27 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The finals of the 16th edition of the Cricket Joint Domestic League and Cup of Cameroon took place in Yaounde recently.

The playgrounds adjacent to the Olembe Sports Complex in Yaounde were the venue of the finals of the 16th edition of the Cricket Joint Domestic League and Cup of Cameroon recently. Organised by the Cameroon Cricket Federation, the competition brought together teams from across the country. It was an opportunity to detect new talents.

In the men's final, Sixers Cricket Club of Edea outplayed Kop Pioneers Cricket Club of Yaounde 75-74 runs. The victory was the first for Sixters of Edea who are equally new in the competition. The teams' 15 over game ended with both teams equalling six wickets. In the women's competition, Emergence Cricket Club of Mvoga-Ada beat challengers, Falcons Cricket Club of Yaounde 49-46 runs. Emergence Cricket Club won the Cup of Cameroon trophy for the second time. The Yaounde-based club equally won the championship title. The trophy for the best player in the men's category went to Mballa Raoul of Sixters Cricket Club of Edea while in the women's category the trophy for the best player went to Manuella Aboui of Emergence Cricket Cub.

The President of the Cameroon Cricket Federation, Abgor Victor Nso expressed satisfaction with the performances of the players. He used the occasion to announce that Cameroon will be participating at the Cricket Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa. Victor Agbor Nso said immediately after the competition the national team players will go to camp in Yaounde to begin preparations. The senior men's national team will play in South Africa and the senior women's team will play in Gaborone in Botswana for the international challenge. The competitions have been scheduled for September and October 2021. The final took place in the presence of the Representative of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Eyong Etah Samuel, the President of the Cameroon Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum and the Indian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra.

