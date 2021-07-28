Cameroon: Tokyo Olympic Games - Wilfried Seyi Eliminated

After being sent out of the competition yesterday in the 16th finals, attention is now centred on 8th finalist, Mengue Ayissi who gets into the rings today at 3:30 a.m.

The journey of Dieudonné Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue, one Cameroon's boxers in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has ended prematurely. The middleweight boxer was beaten yesterday, July 26, 2021 at the 16th final by DR Congo's David Tshama 3-2 after a tough fight. Seyi (-75kg) who was Cameroon's flagbearer at the 2016 Rio Olympics began his first outing at Kokugikan arena so well winning two successful rounds. Unfortunately, Tshama came in stronger in the third round getting a positive result from all the five judges. It is indeed a disappointment for 23-year-old Seyi nicknamed "free boy" who missed the golden opportunity to have a revenge on David Tshama who had beaten him in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournament in Dakar. Seyi was no doubt one of the athletes that Cameroon was counting on to bring back home at least a medal in this year's event. This, is perhaps, due to the fact that the young boxer was participating in the competition for the second consecutive time with tough performances recorded in recent times.

Even though experience did not play the trick for the "Free boy", all hopes are not lost yet given that another Cameroonian boxer, Mengue Ayissi who recently picked a spot in the 8th final gets into the rings today at 3:30 a.m. He will be competing to move to the next stage of the competition with Irish-born Walsh Aidan at Kokugikan arena. Even though the 24-year-old Northern Ireland boxer is one of the best in his country, Mengue Ayissi's determination evident in his 16th final fight recently may play the magic. In the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics in Dakar, the Cameroonian boxer won a gold medal after putting up a great show. Cameroonians are keeping their fingers cross hoping that Mengue will spur back their hopes. If Mengue is successful in today's game, it means that only two of Cameroon's twelve athletes in the competition would have been eliminated in the persons of Table Tennis player, Sarah Hanffou Nana and pugilist Wilfried Seyi.