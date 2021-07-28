South Africa: Praise for Team SA At the Olympics

28 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag for winning the country's first silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Congratulations to our first two silver medalists, who have done an exceptional job at elevating women's sport on the globe.

"With the calibre of athletes representing South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, I am confident we will continue to make an impact. I wish the rest of the athletes all of the best and I certainly look forward to their participation," Minister Mthethwa said on Tuesday.

This as Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during the swimming 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby.

Buitendag collected silver in the women's surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal. Buitendag remained the only participant at the Olympics who is currently not competing in the Surfing World Tour.

Meanwhile, Schoenmaker remains the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns who collected bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games.

"Walking out of the competition as the first silver medalist, I am hopeful will serve as a motivation for my country as we are currently going through difficult times.

"I am hopeful that my win will serve as an inspiration to all South Africans that even if we are experiencing challenges, we can still succeed," said Schoenmaker after pocketing her silver medal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X