Africa: Suspension, If Not Expulsion, of Sadr From AU Must Not Be Considered As Taboo or Unattainable Objective (Seminar)

Accra — The suspension, if not the expulsion, of the "SADR", an armed group with no attributes of a sovereign State, from the African Union (AU) must not be considered as a taboo or unattainable objective, said Tuesday the participants in in a seminar held in Accra on the theme "The Imperative of Economic Recovery: How can the Resolution of the Sahara Issue Strengthen Africa's Regional and Continental Integration?".

The participants in the event hosted by Ghanaian think tank Imani Center for Policy and Education slammed in this regard the admission into the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), then its maintenance by the AU, of a non-state entity, which has since been a source of obstructions and division.

According to the participants, the AU should correct this "cumbersome legacy" and "historical miscarriage", says a press release by the Imani Center for Policy and Education.

Thus, the suspension, if not the expulsion, of the "SADR", an armed group with no attributes of a sovereign State, must not be considered as a taboo or unattainable objective, they pointed out.

"Its fulfilment is not intent on being an exclusively Moroccan ambition but one that drives African States to put an end to superfluous divisions, and to stop the instrumentalization of an organization which is supposed to serve a Pan-African ideal and goal."

The participants in the event said that political deadlocks, such as the Sahara issue, are, today, a major hindrance to Africa's economic integration.

They highlighted in this regard the necessity of finding a realistic and definitive solution to this longstanding issue, which can only constitute a breakthrough in Africa's regional and continental consolidation, especially in the current context, marked by the urgency induced by the COVID-19 pandemic's economic and social repercussions.

Several participants underlined that the resolution of the Sahara issue a necessary step to enhance the continent's economic integration, in view of its current dynamics marked by the exclusivity of the United Nations process and the pre-eminence of the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as a sincere, realistic, credible, and inclusive political solution.

In the current context, marked by the urgency of economic recovery - for the unity, the integration and the overall safety of the continent - the recent incident in Guerguerat demonstrates the need to overcome political deadlocks and unproductive ideological positions, they pointed out.

Extensively analysed by the participants, the three-week obstruction by Polisario of a vital and strategic road - connecting Europe, North Africa and Western Africa - put neighbouring countries, the region and the whole continent's economic security at risk.

It also highlighted the importance and weight of the cooperation between Morocco and West-African countries, the source added.

Furthermore, the participants examined the solutions available to the AU to rebalance its position on the issue, and fully play its neutral role in contributing to promote a lasting solution to a dispute that has been halting the AU's functioning as well as the continent's overall integration.

Recognizing the current dynamic around the Sahara issue, the participants highlighted that the United Nations Security Council process could be supported by Ghana's contribution to reach a final and realistic solution, in light of its upcoming non-permanent membership in the Security Council.

The event brought together several Ghanaian and West-African stakeholders including prominent policymakers, experts, academics, business leaders, think tank and civil society representatives from the Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal.

The seminar aimed to debate and discuss the African Union's (AU) current challenges in an objective, scientific and dispassionate manner, in the context of a highly intellectual and fact-based exercise with credible experts and influential decision-makers. Accra being the host of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement's (AfCFTA) secretariat, the discussions focused on the challenges of regional and continental economic integration, with a special focus on the role of Regional Economic Communities.

The participants highlighted the urgency of such integration and called for the full implementation of the AfCFTA and its premunition from any deadlocks that hamper the continent's integration ideal on the ground, as stated and backed by the AU.

Whilst economic integration represents an emergency and a major milestone in the consolidation and development of Africa, it would be jeopardized should the AU not rationalize its institutional architecture.

According to the debates, the consolidation of such architecture makes it imperative for the AU to complete its institutional reform and build its resilience against separatist and secessionist agendas, which are a real threat in numerous African countries.