Nigeria: Unilorin Student's Murder - Deceased Raped, Strangled to Death - Autopsy Report

28 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — A pathologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Dr Kayode Adeniyi, on Tuesday, told a Kwara State High Court that the autopsy test conducted on the murdered University of Ilorin student, Blessing Olajide Omowumi, revealed the possibility that she was strangled to death.

Olajide, a 300-level student, was reportedly brutalised before her attackers raped her to death. She was left with injuries all over her body at her residence in Ilorin.

Adeniyi, who was the eighth witness in the trial of eight suspects facing trial in connection with Omowuni's death, was led in evidence by Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Salman Jawondo.

He said when he dissected Omowumi at the Teaching Hospital, her kidney had turned whitish as a result of a lack of oxygen to breath.

He added that a sort of material, which could be rope, was used to tie her hands and her right-side eye was swollen with the tongue showing patches of injuries.

According to him, there were bruises all around her private part and there were signs of penetration with deposits of sperm inside her organ, which suggested the possibility that she was raped.

"The right side of her teeth was broken and there was clotted blood on her scalp. She must have wrestled for life and sustained injuries in the process," he added.

Dr Adeniyi explained that she took photographs with his phone in the course of performing the medical examination through the postmortem on the deceased which he printed out as evidence.

The witness was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Shina Ibiyemi and others on the basis of his claims before the court.

The trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, admitted the photographs in evidence while the matter was adjourned to next week Tuesday and Wednesday for the continuation of the hearing.

