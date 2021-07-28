Nigeria: Communal Violence - Gombe Imposes Curfew On Balanga LGA

Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Balanga Local Government Area following a renewed communal violence between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups.

Five persons were injured and at least two houses burnt in Nyuwar community in the renewed violence.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the victims who are of Waja ethnic group, were allegedly shot with Dane guns yesterday by youth from Lunguda ethnic group, after a clash at farmlands at the outskirt of the Nyuwar village.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement, said, "The decision followed renewed violence that erupted in the communities on Monday."

He listed the communities under curfew to include Nyuwar, Jessu, Heme, Yolde Gilingitu, Sikam, Wala-Lunguda and environs.

According to him, the curfew becomes necessary to restore peace and order in the affected areas, assuring that security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice.