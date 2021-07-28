Nigeria: Communal Violence - Gombe Imposes Curfew On Balanga LGA

28 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Balanga Local Government Area following a renewed communal violence between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups.

Five persons were injured and at least two houses burnt in Nyuwar community in the renewed violence.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the victims who are of Waja ethnic group, were allegedly shot with Dane guns yesterday by youth from Lunguda ethnic group, after a clash at farmlands at the outskirt of the Nyuwar village.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who made the announcement, said, "The decision followed renewed violence that erupted in the communities on Monday."

He listed the communities under curfew to include Nyuwar, Jessu, Heme, Yolde Gilingitu, Sikam, Wala-Lunguda and environs.

According to him, the curfew becomes necessary to restore peace and order in the affected areas, assuring that security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy while the curfew will subsist until further notice.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X