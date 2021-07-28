South Africa: Sucked Dry - for the First Time, Mango Airlines' Dire Financial Situation Is Revealed As Business Rescue Looms

analysis

Mango, a state-owned airline, last recorded a profit in 2018 despite several efforts by the board and management to turn its fortunes around. The low-cost airline plunged into a loss of R497-million in 2020, a disruptive year for the wider aviation industry.

The true financial situation of Mango Airlines has been opaque for many years because the audited financial statements of the state-owned airline were never released for public consumption.

But Mango's financial books have now been opened and they show that the airline has been sailing close to the wind in recent years.

Mango, which is owned by the government and is a subsidiary of SAA, last turned a profit in 2018 despite several efforts by the board and management to turn its fortunes around. Mango has followed in the footsteps of its parent company, SAA, which was last profitable in 2011 and has recorded considerable financial losses since then.

In Mango's case, the airline recorded a profit of R105-million during its 2018 financial year, then swung into a financial loss position of R134-million in 2019. This loss swelled more than three times to R497-million in 2020, a disruptive year for the aviation industry as the Covid-19 pandemic forced...