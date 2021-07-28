Egypt: PM - Egypt Keen to Share Experience With DR Congo

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed that Egypt is fully ready for sharing its experience in a broad range of areas with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The premier's remarks came on Tuesday27/7/2021 when he received his Congolese counterpart Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde and his accompanying delegation who are currently on a visit to Cairo.

Madbouli had a meeting with Lukonde and the delegation, which includes the ministers of planning, housing, regional planning, trade and industry and DRC's ambassador to Egypt, as well as a host of senior officials from both countries.

They discussed means to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Madbouli lauded the special bilateral ties, praising the current strong cooperation, which was reflected by the recent five meetings held between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Congolese counterpart to enhance relations.

Madbouli said such visits were fruitful and led to increasing cooperation with a big number of Congolese investors to carry out major development projects in the domains of infrastructure, digitization, development and construction and energy and water, among others.

He also praised great efforts exerted by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which currently chairs the African Union, to settle the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Lukonde extended thanks to Sisi over his great backing for the DR Congo at all levels to increase cooperation and help it carry out several development projects.

MENA