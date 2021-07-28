Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Efforts to Restructure, Develop Public Business Sector Companies

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held a meeting on Tuesday 27/7/2021with Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfiq, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting touched on efforts made to restructure and develop companies of the public business sector, the spokesman added.

President Sisi directed Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfiq to proceed with efforts to develop companies of the public business sector; with a view to contributing effectively to the national economy, as well as to supporting the national industry and the sustainable development process nationwide.

This came during Sisi's meeting on Tuesday with the minister in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

During the meeting, Tawfiq reviewed efforts to develop labor regulations and the organizational structure of public business sector companies, in accordance with Law No. 185 of 2020 on the development of work at affiliated companies.

