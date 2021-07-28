Egypt: New Irrigation Law Aims to Improve Water Resources Management - Abdel Aati

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati said that a newly-passed irrigation and water resources law is aimed at improving the management of water resources and ensuring their equitable distribution.

In a statement released on Tuesday27/7/2021, the irrigation minister added that the new legislation is part of the four-prong National Water Resources Plan, which focuses on rationalizing water consumption and maximizing the use of available resources in the country, as well as addressing water challenges.

The law would regulate the process of water distribution and protect the course of the Nile River and its bridges, in addition to preserving water resources, watercourses, along with irrigation and drainage installations, he said.

It also focuses on safeguarding spillways and covered drainage networks, besides rationalizing groundwater use, Abdel Aati noted.

The law calls for using modern irrigation methods in agriculture lands, activating water user associations and enhancing the possibility of the private sector's participation in managing, operating and carrying out maintenance for irrigation and drainage systems and facilities under specific conditions.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

