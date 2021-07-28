Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Progress in Implementing Unified Emergency Response Network

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday27/7/2021 held a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to follow up progress in implementing the unified network for emergency response and public safety services.

The meeting was attended by Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawi, Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq and Communications Minister Amr Talaat, as well as other concerned officials, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president was briefed on the pace of work at the unified emergency response network, which is aimed at promoting cooperation among different state bodies to rapidly contain and confront all types of emergencies, crises and disasters within a limited period of time, the spokesman added.

It also targets supporting sustainable development plans, through using modern communications technology within the framework of a unified and fully-secured network for all state bodies, in accordance with the latest international standards, the spokesman noted.

The president was also updated on the trial operation of the network in Port Said governorate in preparation for applying the system to all governorates, the spokesman said.

The system focuses on connecting all emergency response agencies and vital facilities, such as the Egyptian Ambulance Authority and the General Authority of Healthcare, as well as other entities, with a specialized operations room in each governorate to receive emergency reports from citizens.

Meanwhile, President Sisi was posted on the latest developments on the coronavirus situation, where the health minister explained that some 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine would be locally manufactured by the end of 2021, bringing the total number of locally-manufactured and imported shots to nearly 146 million.

In this regard, the president issued directives to increase the local manufacturing capacity of coronavirus vaccines, while continuing coordination with international partners and the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility to get further doses.

MENA