Egyptian,Sudanese FMs Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties, GERD Issue

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks on Tuesday 27/7/2021with his South Sudanese counterpart Beatrice Khamisa Wani-Noah on efforts exerted to enhance ties between the two countries.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said in statements that the two sides' talks took up the convocation of the joint committee as an important step in efforts exerted to push forward cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan in all domains.

During the meeting, Shoukry asserted that Egypt will continue to provide all forms of support to the vital sectors in South Sudan and shore up efforts to promote peace and stability in all parts of South Sudan, the spokesman added.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, topped by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), in addition to the latest developments in East Africa and the Horn of Africa, the spokesman said.

They also agreed on holding a round of political consultations between the two countries in the coming period, the spokesman added.

