Zimbabwe: Farmers Lose Goats to Thieves

At least nine farmers in Bindura lost 51 goats to thieves las5t week, who were travelling in a white commuter omnibus.

Police said the thieves went to Chipadze Farm where they stole the goats before loading them in the omnibus and disappeared. No arrests and recoveries have been made and police are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a stock theft case which occurred on July 21, 2021 at Chipadze Farm.

"The unknown suspects went to Chipadze Farm with a white omnibus and stole 51 goats belonging to nine farmers. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station," he said.

He warned stock thieves that police are out in full force to curb criminal activities. On average, between 5 000 and 10 000 cases of livestock thefts have been reported per year in Zimbabwe during the past few years.

The ZRP Anti-Stock Theft Unit has over the years intensified its campaigns, deployments and community-based initiatives to fight animal thefts. Last month, Police in Mahusekwa intercepted a green Mercedes Benz Sprinter (registration number ADC 3834), along the Harare-Hwedza Road.

The vehicle was loaded with 22 goats at around 0230 hours. A motorised police patrol team waved the driver of the vehicle to stop but failed, resulting in a high speed chase.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police said the driver later stopped and together with four other occupants, they vanished into the darkness.

The goats were recovered, but no report that they were stolen had been made.

Police in Gweru recently bust a four-member gang from Zhombe that was hunting down villagers' goats and sheep in the pastures in Lower Gweru, slaughtering them and selling the meat to unsuspecting people.

The four suspects were Samson Mativenga (53), his son Abel (16), James Siziba (22) and Only Sithole (22), all from Chief Samambwa in Zhombe.

Some carcasses of slaughtered sheep and goats were also recovered. Their arrest came after police at Gweru rural responded to complaints from villagers in the surrounding resettlement areas following a surge in stock theft during the day.

Police then got tip-offs to the effect that the gang was in the habit of going around in the grazing areas to hunt down livestock before taking their loot for sale to unsuspecting people. Officers who were patrolling some of the grazing areas then came across one of the suspects, James Siziba, driving a herd. He immediately took to his heels after being stopped, but police later apprehended him following a long chase before leading them to the arrest of his three other accomplices.