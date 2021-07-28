Zimbabwe: Woman Loses Cars to Boyfriend

28 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

AN Immigration officer lost two cars to her boyfriend after she left them in his custody when she returned to her work station at Chirundu Border Post.

Margret Mashongwa (41) of Unit O Seke in Chitungwiza allegedly lost a Toyota Toyoace and a Toyota Belta to Brian Mandofa (32) whom she left with cars when she returned to work in Chirundu.

Irked by her boyfriend's actions, Mashongwa reported the matter to police.

Mandofa appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft of trust property.

Mandofa was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said sometime in January this year, Mashongwa gave Mandofa a Toyota Toyoace ( ADP1757) for safe keeping.

Mashongwa gave her boyfriend permission to use the Toyota Toyoace temporarily.

During the same month, Mandofa was given a Toyota Belta (AEM5578), so that he could have the motor vehicle repaired as it was having some mechanical problems.

Mashongwa asked her boyfriend to bring back the two motor vehicles but he started giving excuses.

At times Mandofa would not pick up calls or he would answer and shout at her.

Mashongwa took the matter to police who arrested Mandofa's at his work place in Warren Park D, Harare.

