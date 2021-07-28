Zimbabwe: New Sewer Trunk Line for 10 000 Masvingo Houses

Masvingo Bureau

Masvingo City Council has resumed work on a multi-million-dollar sewer trunk line project that is set to connect nearly 10 000 new houses in the city to its sewer system.

The project is being implemented $41 million availed under devolution.

The project had been mothballed since work stopped in 2014 after funds ran out, prompting the contractor to stop work.

Mutual Construction had been awarded the tender for the project to build the 7km long sewer trunk line linking areas such as Hillside Extension, Mucheke D Extension, KMP and Victoria Ranch, to the main sewer system at Rujeko Pump station.

Devolution funds released this year will be enough to cover 2,8km of the sewer line which extends from Rujeko Pump station to Chimusana Bridge.

Masvingo town clerk, Engineer Edward Mukaratirwa, the resumption of works on the sewer trunk line project fitted well into the city's expansion agenda.

He hailed devolution funds for enabling council to invite Mutual Construction to resume work.

"Work on the sewer trunk line project has resumed after we received $41 million from Government under devolution and we hope the money will be enough to cover works from Rujeko pump station to Chimusana bridge which is about 2,8km.

"The money will be enough to finance works until the first week of December, by which time we hope the anticipated distance would have been covered," said Eng Mukaratirwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council was pinning its hopes on getting an additional $125 million from Government to complete the whole project next year. Added Eng Mukaratirwa: "It is our hope that our devolution war chest for the 2022 financial year will be enough to finish works on the 4,2kms that will be left by the end of this year.

"It was council's resolution to prioritise the sewer project as it will carry more load from newly opened suburbs with an estimated close to 10 000 new housing units."

Eng Mukaratirwa said Government recommended completion of unfinished projects before embarking on new ones hence the move to resume work on the sewer project.

Besides the new suburbs, the sewer trunk line will also be a boon for Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle houses in Runyararo South. Devolution funds have transformed many local authorities, which have been praising the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for introducing the initiative that has added impetus to plans to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income society by 2030.