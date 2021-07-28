South Africa: Western Cape Libraries Reopen to the Public

Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, has announced that libraries across the province are now open to the public, which the citizens can also visit to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved South Africa to lockdown Adjusted Alert Level 3 on Sunday.

"Members of the public can now again freely access our libraries across the province to use the broadband, computers and other available resources to register for their vaccinations or to simply make use of the gainful opportunities available at our various facilities, such as job searches and other applications," said the MEC.

To ensure equity and fairness in the vaccination programme to reach communities particularly in more rural areas, the MEC said the friendly library service staff is ready to assist with accessing the technology needed to register.

The libraries have already assisted 8 960 registrations of residents across the province as of 23 July 2021.

She also welcomed the public safely back to museums, cinemas, theatres, casinos, public swimming pools, beaches, and public parks.

These include game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos; gyms and fitness centres; restaurants, bars, shebeens, and taverns; venues hosting auctions; venues hosting professional sport; venues hosting faith-based, or religious gatherings; and social, political, and cultural gatherings.

A curfew is still in effect from 10 pm to 4 pm each day.

In addition, post-initiation celebrations are permitted, subject to a limitation of 50 people or less for indoor venues and 100 or less for outdoor venues and if the venue is too small.

"The National House of Traditional Leaders and provincial houses of traditional leaders must take steps to ensure that traditional leaders are aware of the content of this regulation. Failure to adhere to these regulations and any directions that are issued in respect of initiation schools will result in the closure of initiation schools by the relevant authorities."

In cases of uncertainty, Marais has encouraged people to contact their respective federations for guidance.

"While our sectors have been reopened to the public under Adjusted Alert Level 3, I urge all to stay safe and adhere to the health protocols in place. We are working hard to ensure that we can still effectively deliver services while also keeping the public safe during this pandemic," she added.