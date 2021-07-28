Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Prime Minister Visits Giza Plateau

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde and his accompanying delegation visited on Tuesday27/7/2021 the Giza Plateau.

Upon their arrival, they were received by Director of the Antiquities area of the Pyramids Ashraf Mohi el-Din, who took them on a tour of the major corridor running through the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx and panorama areas.

In statements, Mohi el-Din said that the Congolese prime minister expressed his great admiration for the pyramid and the way it was built.

He asked if the archaeologists could find the mummy of Khufu, the second king of the 4th dynasty (c. 2575-c. 2465 BCE), inside the pyramid, Mohi el-Din added.

The DRC prime minister was also keen on posing for a photo-op with his accompanying delegation, he noted.

