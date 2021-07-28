Egypt: Sisi Keen to Implement Transport Projects With Int'l Standards - Kamel El Wazir

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the government are keen to make the best use of public funds via implementing unprecedented and mega projects that cope up with international standards in the transportation field.

Wazir made the remarks during the signing ceremony of the official sponsorship contract of the 4th Smart Transport and Logistics Fair and Forum For The Middle East and Africa "TransMEA2021" that will be organized by his ministry in cooperation with Trade fairs International during the period from November 7 through 10 under President Sisi's patronage.

The official sponsorship contract was signed on Tuesday27/7/2021 at the Transport Ministry's premises between CEO of Orascom Construction Osama Beshay and CEO of Trade fairs International Osama Kamal.

In a press conference, Wazir said President Sisi has planned for the transportation sector in a way that enables investment projects in this sector to constitute 20 percent of the State's investment plan.

He pointed out to the efforts being exerted to remove encroachments on railroads.

The transport minister called on foreign investors to participate in "TransMEA2021" to get acquainted with various investment opportunities.

Giant platforms are being established in cooperation with international companies that will be responsible for operating these stations, he said.

He pointed out to the delivery of the first monorail train that arrived earlier in Alexandria, noting that the second monorail train will be here in August along with two Light Railway Transit (LRT) trains.

Wazir also said the first batch of the air-conditioned train cars arrived here as part of a deal to manufacture and supply 1,300 new carriages as per an agreement signed with the Russian Transmash holding company.

Work is going on around the clock to finalize 6th of October dry port by the due time, he said, adding that a plan is being implemented his ministry to establish nine dry ports and logistical areas.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

