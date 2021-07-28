Egypt: Antiquities Ministry Launches 2 Promotional Films On Egypt's Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has launched two new promotional films on Egyptian tourism on the most important electronic platforms on social media networks of markets exporting tourists to Egypt.

The films include several tourists of different nationalities speaking about their lovely experiences during their visits to Egyptian tourist resorts this month.

The tourists lauded the hospitality and high-level services provided for them amid the adoption of precautionary measures due to the spread of Covid-19.

The films are part of a campaign promoting Egypt in different markets overseas.

This step is taken by the ministry to find new ways for attracting tourists to Egypt from different markets.

