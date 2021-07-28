Egypt Ranks 2nd in List of Czech's Favorite Tourist Destinations for Summer 2021

According to the report published by the Czech website Prague Morning, Egypt ranked second in the list of Czech citizens' favorite tourist destinations for the summer 2021.

This came in a report prepared by the Google search engine on the top five tourist destinations where Czech citizens are looking to spend their vacation during 2021. Egyptian amassed 21,845 searches on Google during the spring months.

The Czech website Prague Morning pointed out that Egypt is a unique tourist destination, where visitors can enjoy distinguished monuments, vibrant cities and picturesque coasts of the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

In a related context, Trip advisor, which is considered the largest travel platform in the world, chose Cairo and the tourist resorts in Marsa Alam among the best popular tourist destinations in the world for the year 2021.

Tripadvisor also recommended the Giza Pyramids Area, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, and the Nile cruises in Cairo, among the best and unusual experiences in the world. This is according to the lists published by the site to highlight the best and most popular tourist destinations.

These lists are chosen based on traveler reviews and ratings on Trip Advisor's social networking page.

Egypt Today